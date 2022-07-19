New Delhi: Over 1.6 lakh Indian citizens have renounced their citizenship in 2021 to settle in other countries. The information was shared by Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai on Tuesday in Lok Sabha.

The statistics shared by Rai in a written reply showed that compared to 2020 when 85,256 Indian citizens renounced their citizenship, 1,63,370 Indian citizens relinquished their citizenship in 2021. As for 2019, the figure stood at 1,44,017. "Individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them," stated Rai.

Rai said that in 2021 the highest number of Indian citizens relinquished their citizenship to settle in the United States. A total of 78,284 Indians settled in the United States, he added. As for 2019 and 2020, 61,683 and 30, 828 people gave up their Indian citizenship and settled in the USA respectively. Australia occupied the second slot in this regard with 23, 533 Indians giving up their Indian citizenship in 2021 to settle there.

As for 2019 and 2020, 21,340 and 13,518 people respectively relinquished Indian citizenship and settled in Australia. Canada occupied the third slot with a total of 21,597 people giving up Indian citizenship in 2021 and settling there. As for Pakistan, 41 Indian citizens gave up their citizenship to settle in Pakistan in 2021. The figure stood at seven in 2020 and zero in 2019.