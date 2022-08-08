New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday highlighted the government’s efforts on increasing aerial connectivity and said that over 1.5 lakh flights were started in the last 5 years. Speaking to the media, Scindia said, “Under Udaan Yojana democratisation of the aviation sector took place and 1,93,000 flights were started based on viability gap funding in the last 5 yrs where govt will also bear the cost for the tickets.” (ANI)