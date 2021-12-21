New Delhi: Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the member of opposition following ruckus demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and to exempt Tamil Nadu from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Singh even interrupted his reply related to the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Rural Development to draw attention to the disruptions in the House. “I wish to thank you (the Speaker) and your patience. The way the Opposition has lowered the dignity of the House, I thank your patience. These are people who outside of Parliament swear on democracy, but inside, lower its dignity,” Singh said.

Later Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid ruckus by the Opposition.

Read : Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by Opposition