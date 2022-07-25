New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti slammed outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday accusing him trampling the Indian Constitution and fulfilling the ruling BJP's political agenda.

"The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Monday as Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India.