New Delhi: Out of the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country 48.70% were given to women till December 8, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"As on 8th December 2021, 48.70% of the total Covid vaccine doses were administered to women which approximates to the estimated proportion of women in the country’s population which is 48%," said Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS), Health and Family Welfare.

Asked whether the number of women in the country getting less vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine due to lack of awareness, the MoS stated in a written reply. "At the beginning of Covid-19 vaccination programme, pregnancy and lactation were contra-indications for vaccination."

"On the basis of review of available scientific evidence, recommendations of domain knowledge experts and stake holder consultation, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare approved vaccination of lactating women on 19th May ’21 and of pregnant women on 2nd July ’21," the MoS added.