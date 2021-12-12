Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the people to oust the 'Hindutvavadis' from power in the country and bring back Hindus who follow the path of truth.

Addressing Congress' 'mehanga hatao' ( remove price rise) rally in Jaipur, Rahul said that 'Hindutvavadis' only want to capture power and they are in power in the country since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus..."Who is Hindu? The one who embraces everybody fears nobody, and respects every religion, while a Hindutvavadi bows down before his fear," he said.

Lashing out at the BJP, the Congress MP said that Hindutvavadis are dedicated to the search of power and not the search of truth. He also said that the country is of Hindus and not of Hindutvavadis.

"Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah' (search of power), not 'Satyagrah' (search of truth). This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis," said Rahul.

He said that currently, Indian politics is witnessing a competition between the two words-'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'-which have different meanings.

"I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi," Rahul added.

The Congress MP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not giving benefits to the farmers and the poor, but only to capitalists. He further alleged that the country is being run by three to four capitalists and RSS members are being appointed as OSDs in offices of ministers.

Also Read:Congress vows to follow Covid protocols in its 'Mehangi Hatao' rally in Jaipur