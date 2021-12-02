New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said that the Indo-Russia partnership has been stable in the period after World War II and added that the response to pandemic, climate change, threat by radicalism and terrorism will shape the trajectory of the 21st century.

Nadda on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the need to centralize production.

Addressing a seminar, Nadda said, "The COVID pandemic has accentuated the need to centralize production and manufacture, especially critical goals. The world needs a diversified and resilient supply chain. In India, this has redoubled the Make-In-India initiative and our plans to expand the manufacturing base of our economy".

Laying emphasis on the efforts of the government to curb the pandemic, Nadda said, "In view of the enormity of the crisis, all BJP workers were asked to serve the public, the entire party machinery was galvanized and diverted towards relief measures."

