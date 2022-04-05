Jammu(Jammu and Kashmir): The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack on civilians and the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) personnel on Monday.

"Strongly condemn dastardly terror attack on civilians and CRPF personnel. My deepest condolences to the family of martyred HC Vishal Kumar & prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to perpetrators of despicable attacks," tweeted the office of Lieutenant Governor's office. In a series of terrorist attacks in the valley, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by terrorists in Shopian.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries.

ANI