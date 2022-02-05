Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that to enable the farmers of the country to deal with the challenge of climate change the focus of his government is the fusion of basic and traditional ways of farming and march to the future. He was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics in Hyderabad.

"To enable our farmers to face the challenges of climate change, our focus is on the fusion of both back to basics and march to future. We are focusing on more than 80 percent of the small farmers of the country who need our help the most. The Union Budget also focused on natural and digital farming," said Modi.

"80 to 85 percent of farmers in India are small farmers. Climate change is a great danger to them. India has set up net-zero targets by 2070. Pro-planet is such a movement that connects everyone with climate issues. It's not just words but is reflected in the government's action. It has been given emphasis in Budget also," he added.

As for the issue of irrigation, the Prime Minister said that it was due to the lack of irrigation facility a large part of the country could not become part of the green revolution. He also said that large swaths of the country are being brought under irrigation by linking rivers.

"As for less irrigated areas to increase water efficiency, we are focusing on micro-irrigation. We started a mission to increase self-dependence with regard to the production of edible oil. It will be helpful for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. I have been told that Telangana farmers have set high goals for palm oil production. The government will extend full cooperation to them.

"A great aspect of changing India is digital agriculture. It is our future. Talented youth of the country can do great work in this field. Whether it's crop assessment or the use of drones the use of technology and artificial intelligence in farming is increasing," he added.

Lauding the efforts of ICRISAT, the Prime Minister said "The collaborative approach of ICRISAT will strengthen farming. The research facilities will help the farming sector to deal with the challenges of climate change. India has taken a crucial initiative. The damage caused by climate change to infrastructure damages the system. To deal with the challenge, the Indian govt has set up a global institute to set up climate-resistant infra."

He also inaugurated a commemorative stamp issued on the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the organization.