New Delhi: As India continues to report over 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. "Our fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports," said Prime Minister Modi today while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

India recorded 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With this fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the country's total cases are now at 4,40,19,811. Here, active cases stand at 1,43,676 which account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases. The Prime Minister highlighted that there has been an increase in the research being done on ayurvedic plants.

The Prime Minister said, "During COVID-19, there has been an increase in the research being done on ayurvedic plants. In July, the Indian Virtual Herbarium has been launched which has over 1 lakh specimens and scientific information about them." The Prime Minister in his monthly radio address informed that the Indian Virtual Herbarium is set to become an important resource to preserve plants and knowledge around our botanical diversity. "It has more than 1 lakh specimens so far," he said.

Highlighting the contributions of entrepreneur Subhash Kamboj, the Prime Minister said, "Subhash Kamboj through scientific beekeeping has been able to increase his honey business from just 6 boxes to over 2,000 boxes." The Prime Minister also mentioned that in Karnataka, another entrepreneur named Madhukeshwar took a subsidy from the government for 50 bee colonies. "Now, he has over 800 colonies and is making various kinds honey," he said.

Highlighting that in Ayurveda, "Honey has been called Amrit", the Prime Minister said, "Honey is not only tasty but has several health benefits. Nimit Singh in Lucknow is one such person who instead of doing a job decided to become a honey producer and is now also working on training farmers in rural areas."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement will be held from August 13-15, and urged citizens of the country to use 'tiranga' as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15. "Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use 'tiranga' as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15," he said. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

