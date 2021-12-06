Chandighar: "Our aim is to win Punjab assembly elections and we will," said Captain Amarinder Singh, leader of Punjab Lok Congress, in Chandigarh on Monday. Captain was addressing a press conference after inaugurating his party office.

The former Punjab chief minister, after parting his ways with the Congress party, launched his own party PLC recently, and announced an alliance with BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

"In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment talks are needed to be done. We'll also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa Sahab's party. I'll tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates" said Captain, while a question on alliance with BJP for Punjab polls was raised.

Further detailing about parties' ongoing preparation for the elections, Captain told a membership drive to join the party was started 10 days ago. "A committee is also being formed in the district so that people can join the party," he added.

During the inauguration of the party office, Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and his daughter Jai Inder Kaur were present. However, Captain Amarinder Singh's wife and Congress MP Preneet Kaur was not present at the event.

Singh left the Congress party in October after resigning as Punjab chief minister over a rift with state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. At that time Captain has levelled serious allegations on Sidhu by calling him anti-national.

Also Read: BJP found new allies in Amarinder and Dhindsa to promote divisive designs in Punjab: CM Channi