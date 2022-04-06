Dehradun: Minister of Women and Child Development, Rekha Arya took the initiative of giving a five percent reservation to the children orphaned in the pandemic for the direct recruitment posts in government and non-government services. The order was initially issued in the government's previous term. Unfortunately, the concerned children did not get the benefit due to the technical snag.

Consequently, the government has issued a new order for the orphan students of the state. According to the order, all orphan students up to the age of 21 will get the advantage of the scheme. According to the order, it will be necessary to register the orphan in the office of the District Officer of the concerned district. The Deputy District Magistrate level officer will issue a certificate on verification of the documents so that the children can take full advantage of the government scheme.

Meanwhile, after deliberation, it has been decided that the orphan students who do not know their caste will get the benefit of a five percent horizontal reservation in the unreserved category whereas the students who know their caste will be adjusted under 5 percent reservation under their caste.