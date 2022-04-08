Lucknow: It has been a year since the second wave of Corona but its side effects have not subsided yet. ETV Bharat spoke to Dr. Deepti, Chairperson of the Department of Pediatrics of Lohia Institute regarding the children suffering from high fever, jaundice, and meningitis.

Dr Deepti, Chairperson of the Department of Pediatrics of Lohia Institute

According to Dr. Deepti, 30 children came to the institute in critical condition and were treated in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). They were suffering from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The symptoms of MIS-C include high fever, swollen joints, jaundice, and rashes on the body. These children were suffering from diseases related to the liver, heart, and lungs. The doctor added that people might also suffer from Myocarditis, Encephalitis, Hepatitis, or Pneumonitis.

