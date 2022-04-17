Ayodhya: Concerns are being expressed over the lack of security arrangements on the designated route for '84 Kos Parikrama' from the saint community of Ayodhya, as the Parikrama began from Makhauda Dham on Sunday.

Surendra Singh, in charge of Hanuman Mandal Dal and Parikrama organizer, has raised questions regarding the security arrangements. Referring to the stone-pelting incident in Delhi, and the similar attacks on 'Shoba Yatra' on the occasion of Ram Navami, Singh said, "Earlier there used to be security arrangements but this time there are no security arrangements and if something unpleasant happens the district administration will be responsible."

"We demand deployment of PAC on the route," Singh added further

The “84 kos parikrama marg” around Ayodhya is a national highway. Last year Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari declared the ‘Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg’ a National Highway.

The Baal Kand of the Valmiki Ramayana mentions that Ayodhya was earlier known as Koshaldesh, initially spread over 48 kos, and was later expanded to 84 kos. The 84 kos parikrama is a circumambulation of Koshaldesh, touching all important places associated with the Kingdom of Ram.

