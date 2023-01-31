Morbi (Gujarat): Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel on Tuesday surrendered before Morbi court in Gujarat in the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse case in which 135 people were killed.

Patel was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by police on January 27. He surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate which had issued an arrest warrant against him. Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi that collapsed on October 30 last year, days after its repairs.

"Jaysukh Patel surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) M J Khan which had issued an arrest warrant against him," said Dilip Agechaniya, a lawyer representing victims in the case. In the chargesheet comprising more than 1,200 pages filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police P S Zala in the CJM's court, Patel was shown as the tenth accused. He had also moved an anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest.

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) had secured the contract to renovate, repair and operate the British-era bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi. On Sunday, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Morbi, MJ Khan, issued an arrest warrant against Patel under section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"The court issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which had a contract for the renovation of the Morbi bridge. He has not been arrested for 70 days. "No lookout notice issued yet," Government prosecutor Sanjay Vora said.