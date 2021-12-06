Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami were on Monday declared elected unopposed as party Coordinator and Joint Coordinator respectively, the top two posts that together constitute the party's apex leadership. The two leaders were elected unanimously for the first time in organisational election, while they were appointed to their positions of Coordinator and Co-Coordinator in the party's general council meet held in 2017.

Declaring the organisational poll results to top two posts, party's election official C Ponnaiyan said Panneerselvam and Palaniswami were elected unanimously, without contest to the posts of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator respectively. The declaration of result immediately sparked celebrations by party workers who burst firecrackers and distributed sweets at party headquarters.

In fact, the internal election for the party was announced on December 2. Two days were allotted for filing nominations and today was the last day for the nomination.

Later, the two top leaders, received the certificate of election, paid floral tributes to the statues of AIADMK icons, the party founder M G Ramachandran and late supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Ponnaiyan, also the party's organising secretary, said only one application that was together filed by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami -to the twin top positions- was received and it was found to be in order, conforming to party bylaws. "It is hence declared that Panneerselvam and Palaniswami are declared elected unanimously, without contest to the post of coordinator and joint coordinator," he said.

The party's power structure was overhauled after the demise of former AIADMK supremo Jayalalitha. The party's 'General secretary' which was then top post of party was removed and two new top posts AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator were formed.

Last week the party's bylaws were amended by ratification that the AIADMK’s general council, party cadre may directly vote for the leadership who must contest on a single ticket.