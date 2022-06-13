Kolkata/ New Delhi: At a time when Congress is mulling to reach out to the non-BJP parties to create a common platform for the Presidential polls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's calling for a meeting on June 15 to discuss the election for the President’s post might put the opposition unity in jeopardy.

On Saturday, Banerjee wrote to 22 regional leaders and CMs, calling for a meeting on June 15 at Delhi’s Constitution Club. In the one-page letter, Banerjee wrote: “A nation with a robust democratic character requires a strong and effective Opposition. All progressive forces in this country need to remain aligned and resist the divisive force that is plaguing us today."

"Opposition leaders are being deliberately targeted by different central agencies, the country’s image is maligned internationally and bitter dissensions are created within. It is time we strengthen our resistance,” she further stated.

The sudden letter from Banerjee comes at a time when the Congress was not only opening up backchannel discussions to put up one common Presidential candidate but it along with the Left and two other allied parties were thinking of calling for a meeting on the same day.

Though efforts are on to avert the situation that might jeopardize the opposition unity there is hardly any indication regarding a common opposition candidate for the Presidential polls. Congress, which has always wanted to head the opposition forces in the Presidential polls, has indicated that there will be no representation from the party in the meeting called by Banerjee.

"She has taken the decision unilaterally without even consulting us. She has not invited the Congress chief ministers in the meeting. We also believe that there should be only one candidate from the opposition but that will have to be consensual," a senior Congress leader said.

Also read: Mamata convenes meeting of opposition parties on Presidential polls

The Left Front was strongly critical of the meeting convened by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to ETV Bharat, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "A meeting was scheduled on that day much before. Sonia Gandhi had given the responsibility to Mallikarjun Kharge and she was negotiating with all the other political parties. Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting without even speaking to anyone. It was unilateral. This is nothing but an effort to help BJP so that the opposition don't get united".

So far as the regional parties are concerned, many are still deliberating on the issue and are yet to decide on whether they would attend the meeting or not. Speaking to the ETV Bharat, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha central committee member Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "We are yet to decide on the issue. We need to have a consensus in the party and then we need to speak to the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal before we come to any conclusion".

Similarly, functionaries in the TRS said that CM K Chandrashekar Rao has not yet taken a decision. “However, it is unlikely that he will attend the meeting. He may send a senior party leader like K Kesava Rao,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Though sources in the party have confirmed that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Tahckarey has received the invitation but has made it very clear that he will not be able to attend the meeting. “We will be in Ayodhya at that time and so it is likely some senior leader will attend the meeting,” a senior leader of the party said.

Similarly, DMK in Tamilnadu has made it clear that M K Stain will not be able to attend the meeting. "We are for a common Presidential candidate but if Congress is not coming then we will have to think over it and discuss it in the party to take a final call," a senior party leader said. (With inputs from Jharkhand/ Tamilnadu/ Telangana/Maharashtra)