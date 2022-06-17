Nainital: Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Defence & Tourism on Friday backed the Central government's scheme 'Agnipath', which is being strongly opposed across the country as well as in Uttarakhand. Bhatt said that these changes will bring out a stronger army in the coming days.

Bhatt reached Nainital and said all the soldiers will be given pensions and other facilities by the government with this decision of the government, the rapidly increasing unemployment in the country will be curbed and a more efficient army will be formed than before. The central government is also making a special plan for the guerrillas which will benefit the people involved in guerrilla warfare.

MoS Ajay Bhatt

"Confusion is being spread by the opposition, leading to a situation of agitation in the country. The youth are getting confused and damaging public and government property. This kind of propaganda has been created by the opposition while attempts are being made to defame the government as well. Some political friends were earlier raising questions on surgical strikes, air strikes, and CAA, then now questioning the changes being made in the army, finding flaws with the government, and creating a rift in the country. The opposition is trying to defame the plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country," Bhatt said.