Patna: Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad has provided 11 tickets to all the members of the assembly to watch the film 'Kashmir Files in Mona Cinema Hall but opposition members have torn the tickets for the film. The protests grew louder and members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which helms the opposition coalition, lent their weight to their junior partner, trooping into the well, shouting slogans and throwing shreds of torn tickets in the air.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha asked the members to have respect for the legacy of the House, and adjourned proceedings for more than 30 minutes ahead of the lunch break scheduled at 1 pm.

Outside the House, members of both sides of the political spectrum freely vented their ire against their opponents. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members have lodged a strong objection to the attitude of the opposition members. BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur said that this film is a true picture of what happened in Kashmir.

Sandip Saurav, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPIML) legislator and an alumnus of the JNU, which the movie targets, said, "It is not a mere coincidence that there have been so many incidents of people shouting abusive slogans and even assaults on Muslims after watching the movie."

Hari Bhushan Thakur, "It is completely wrong to tear the ticket of the film. These people are tarnishing the film in the name of secularism. For the fourth time, the name Gaushala got the attention, so they have made such a drama."

Pramod Kumar, Minister of Sugarcane Industries said, "They did not tear the ticket of Kashmir Files in the house but the sentiment that people have attached with Kashmir. Kashmir is the crown of India and has been a victim of appeasement. The Congressmen who have appeased Kashmir used to say, 'hum do, humare do' ( we two, our two) and today in the country they have been reduced to two. The public has seen the joke made by tearing the ticket."

Meanwhile, there is a tiff between the side that favours the film and the side which has been opposing the film by calling it a divider between the two communities. However, in the midst of the controversy, the film has achieved huge success financially and many states have made it tax-free.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha said that today arrangements have been made for all the MLAs on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad. Reacting to this, Congress MLA Pratima Das questioned "how will the woman go to watch the film alone, instead 2 tickets should be given." On his demand, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly directed the Deputy Chief Minister to provide two tickets.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly ruckus: Five of its MLAs suspended, BJP asks 'Does T in TMC stand for Taliban?'