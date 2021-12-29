Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a Dalit minor girl accused of stealing was beaten up and tortured mercilessly by a man while others supported and watched in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, a few days ago. On Wednesday, the incident triggered sharp reactions from the opposition parties against Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh Government.

Condemning the brutal incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that there have been 34 such incidents of casteist crime and 135 incidents of crime against women in the state while the police are just taking a nap.

Interacting with ETV Bharat Congress state spokesperson Pankaj Tiwari said that the law and order situation in the Yogi government has completely collapsed and there is no fear of police. The way the Yogi government gives the slogan that 'thinking honest and working harder', So this what they are doing? A Dalit daughter is being beaten up in an inhuman way and her perpetrators are roaming freely."

"If Yogi Adityanath has a bit of shame, he should resign and President's rule should be imposed in the state. It's been more than 48 hours since the incident happened, no concrete action has been taken, no arrest has been done. 'Where did Yogi's bulldozer gone, he should be sent it to Amethi and the accused house should be demolished immediately and justice should be given to the girl."

Dalit women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said that Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh are insecure and it is a matter of shame for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Uttar Pradesh. Since the BJP government has came to power in Uttar Pradesh, atrocities on women have increased. The incident in Amethi exposes the atrocities happening to women in the government."

Meanwhile taking cognizance of the brutal incident Ram Babu Harit, chairman of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, said that soon District Magistrate, Amethi, and the police administration will be sent a notice seeking their reply in the incident, and will be asked to take swift and strict actions against the culprits so that no guilty gets spared.

