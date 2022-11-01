New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Morbi on Tuesday to enquire about the well-being of the injured, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital. In the meantime, Delhi AAP MLA Saurabh Shukla has released some pictures of the hospital where some fresh coat of paint, as well as renovation work, is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the same hospital whose pictures have been uploaded by AAP leader Saurabh Shukla on his Twitter handle.

"Do we give a fresh coat of paint to a house, where some tragedy has struck? At least 134 corpses have been lying on the hospital premises, which is being given a facelift," Delhi AAP MLA Saurabh Shukla mentioned in his Tweet with some pictures of the hospital tagged to his remarks.

Read: Morbi bridge collapse: SC to hear plea on Nov 14 for judicial probe

On the other hand, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has retweeted pictures uploaded by Delhi AAP MLA on his Twitter handle. Manish Sisodia while lambasting BJP, wrote on his Twitter handle that "No development work has been done in the Gujarat government hospitals for the past 27 years. In the backdrop of tragedy, where bodies are lying in the hospital, a fresh coat of paint is being given. It is shameful."

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV while giving reference to these pictures, tweeted that "Shehensah has been arriving to take part in an event at Morbi. Hence, Morbi hospital is being given a fresh coat of paint overnight to enhance BJP's development-oriented image."