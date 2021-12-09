New Delhi: Opposition MPs suspended their protests both inside as well as outside the Parliament House for a day to pay tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other 12, who lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. The opposition MPs also held 2-minute silence to pay condolences to the soldiers.

"We express our condolences on the passing away of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other soldiers. This is a great loss to our country.

"All parties work for the welfare of the country. It is not a matter of ruling or opposition party. We all pay tributes to the soldiers who fight and even lost their lives for the country," Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, told media.

He further added, "Therefore, we have decided to suspend our protests for one day and will attend Defense Minister's speech in the house."

Opposition MPs were holding protests at the Gandhi statue over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the entire Winter Session.

