Varanasi: Opposition parties are strongly objecting to a red carpet welcome given to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Varanasi on Wednesday.

During his visit to Assi Ghat in Varanasi, the State administration raised a 50-foot-long wooden platform on the water-logged road and laid a red carpet on it to take the CM to the venue. Now following the incident, opposition parties are besieging the BJP government and targeting CM Yogi.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party (TRS) social media convenor Y. Satheesh Reddy termed the red carpet welcome as a joke as it happened at a time when the people were bogged down in the flood-affected areas. Sharing the video of the incident, he tweeted, "An elevated red carpet welcome for Yogi ji who is there for flood inspection! Just double engine things"

The main opposition party in UP, Samajwadi Party, took a sarcastic jibe at the incident and shared the video. They wrote on the Twitter handle of Samajwadi Party Media: 'CM Yogi is inspecting the flood-affected areas. Are they going to meet and provide relief to the flood-affected or are they doing a ruckus display of photography and tourism by teasing the flood-affected?...... don't know if they felt ashamed or not.?".