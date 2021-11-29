New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday slammed the opposition parties for creating ruckus in the Parliament over the issue of repealing the farm laws. Naqvi, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, accused the opposition parties of resorting to "criminal conspiracy" over the farmers' row.

Naqvi said that the opposition was demanding that the farm laws be repealed but when the laws are withdrawn they are resorting to politics over the withdrawal also. As for the suspension of 12 MPs on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament, he said the Chair has to take the action with heavy heart to preserve the dignity of the House adding that MPs should preserve the dignity of the House.

"If this decision has been taken, then it must have been taken keeping in mind the dignity of the Parliament," he said.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, Naqvi said that they have no work but to create ruckus in the House. "They wanted the farm laws to be withdrawn. But now when the government has done it, there is a ruckus on holding a debate on the repealing of the laws. The opposition parties have nothing to do but to resort to politics in such a manner," said Naqvi.

Naqvi said that what Rakesh Tikait is saying now does not make any sense as the Prime Minister of an elected government took a decision regarding their demands. He also said that following the withdrawal of the farm laws demands such as bringing back Article 370 were being raised. BJP's ally the National People's Party has also demanded that the CAA be rolled back.

During the day 12 MPs of Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and TMC were suspended for the rest of the winter session for creating ruckus over the farm bills during the last session.

