New Delhi: Taking potshots at the Opposition's decision to field Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate for the Presidential elections, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said that the fact that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee skipped his nomination filing, shows that his nomination belongs to 'they also ran' category.

"Yashwant Sinha is already marginalized and the fact that his own party leader Mamata Banerjee did not attend his nomination filing, shows that the Opposition is fielding their candidate only to show their presence being well aware that they do not have the required numbers to send him to the Rashtrapati Bhavan," Singh told ETV Bharat.

Singh said that NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is a tribal woman and the parties that are supporting her are doing it for the upliftment of women, especially those belonging to the tribal community. "She has the support of so many parties. It is clear that the opposition is fielding its candidate just to mark their presence," said Singh.

As for the BJP's expectation that the TRS will support Murmu, Singh that there are still a few days left for the Presidential polls and it is too early to guess what will happen next. As for the BJP's recent victory in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha, Singh said that the Samajwadi Party is getting wiped out from Uttar Pradesh and the by-poll results are an indicator of what will happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.