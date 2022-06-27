New Delhi: The Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers for the July 18 poll on Monday. Sinha was accompanied by Leaders of 17 opposition parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Choudhary, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Ranjit Reddy, Suresh Reddy, Bibi Patil, Venkatesh Neta and Prabhakar Reddy were also present at the Parliament today.

Yashwant Sinha will begin his campaign to meet MPs and MLAs. On Friday, Sinha had telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's offices seeking their support for the poll. He also wrote a letter to all the leaders of the opposition parties.

In the letter Sinha wrote: "India is going through extremely difficult times. I shall raise my voice for the common people." Sinha had also said that the leaders of the other ideology are intent on throttling the Constitution and "making a mockery of the people's mandate in elections."

On his nomination as joint opposition candidate, Sinha had tweeted: "Thanking them for choosing me as their common candidate for the Presidential Election 2022. I am truly honoured. Defending the Constitution is our solemn promise, pledge and commitment."

BJP-led NDA candidate Droupdai Murmu had filed nomination last week in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and leaders of alliance partners. Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were all present during Murmu's filing of nomination papers. (With Agency inputs)