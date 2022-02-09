New Delhi: As many as 8 opposition parties staged a walkout in Lok Sabha over the issue of the ongoing row in Karnataka for wearing a hijab in college on Tuesday. This includes Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Opposition parties stage walk out in LS over Karnataka's Hijab row

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women earlier this month.

While speaking over the matter, Leader of Opposition in LS, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Today we vociferously raised the issue of Hijab. Wearing Hijab is not a crime in our country, which is believed as a secular country in the world, where each and every individual has the liberty to continue their culture and practices without being prohibited."

He further added, "Now, in the country, some sort of moral policing has been conducted on the sisters of our Muslim population, which will certainly create a great fissure in our society."

The Congress leader demanded that the Government should come out and give a statement on its take on the atrocities being committed upon the Muslim girls in Karnataka for wearing a hijab.

"Government didn't pay heed to our demands that is why we staged a walkout," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. Earlier today, a video started emerging from one of the colleges in Karnataka showing a saffron-clad group of students heckling a lone hijabi student.

Meanwhile, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi alleged that the protests over the issue are being carried out on political support, asserting that all students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools/administration as "law and order" must be maintained in the state.