New Delhi: Though most of the leaders criticised the populist budget proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman but senior Congress leader Sashi Tharoor praised the budget saying that there were some good things in the budget. Karti Chidambaram - son of former finance minister P Chidamabaram also praised the BJP government for proposing low tax regime.

Reacting on the budget, Congress MP Tharoor in his tweet said, ""there are some good things in the UnionBudget2023 but there was no mention of MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment & inflation. Some fundamental questions remained to be answered."

Interestingly enough another Congress MP Karti Chidambaram reacted, "I am a believer in a low tax regime. So, any tax cuts are welcome because giving more money into the hands of the people is the best way to boost the economy."

Interestingly enough Karti Chidambaram had earlier criticised the Union Budget for its fanfare. Taking to tweet the son the former finance minister had wrote - "I look forward to a time when the Union Budget is a non event. Just an annual administrative exercise. A mature economy needs policy stability, not constant tinkering. This hype and drama is so unnecessary! Just put it out on the website and do away with the reading".

In her last budget before the Lok Sabha election in 2024, the tax rebates given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been a huge relief to the people. Sitharaman has proposed that under the new tax regime (introduced in budget 2020), those earning up to ₹7 lakh per year, will not to have pay any tax. The new regime will be the default tax regime; the old one, however, has not been discontinued, and citizens can continue to use either. Apart from that she had made certain changes in the tax slabs which came as a relief to the middle class people