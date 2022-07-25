New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition parties on Monday of creating obstacles in the government's functioning. His statement comes at a time when the opposition is up in arms in the parliament against price rise with both houses witnessing repeated adjournments.

"Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the government’s work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power," Modi said addressing a virtual programme on the 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Harmohan Singh Yadav.

Also read: Oppn members walk out of par panel meet in protest for not taking up Agnipath Scheme: Venugopal

"Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don't like it," he added. PM Modi said that “opposing a party or an individual should not turn against the country.” “It is the responsibility of every political party that opposing a party or an individual should not turn against the country. Ideologies have their own place but the country is first, society is first, and nation is first,” said PM Modi.