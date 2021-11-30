New Delhi: Following Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's refusal to revoke the suspension of 12 opposition party MPs, the latter staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"The bitter experience of the last monsoon session still continues to haunt most of us. I was expecting and waiting for the leading lights of the House to take lead in expressing outrage over what happened in the last Session," said Naidu.

"Such assurance would have helped me in handling the issue appropriately," he said while pointing out to a question posed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikaarjun Kharge, "how can the decision of suspension of 12 MPs was taken by him during the current session when the incident took place in the last session"?

Among the suspended MPs there were six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

Later in the day condemning the ruckus by opposition MPs in the House, which took place on Monday, Naidu said he is deeply anguished with the way the House was being subjected to 'sacrilege'.

"It is really an unfortunate situation. I have a sacred duty to ensure that the House is run properly," said Naidu.

Refuting the allegation of opposition parties that no discussion was held before the farm laws were repealed, Naidu said that wrong information is being spread over the matter.

"I have the list. Names were called by the Deputy Chairman, but the members refused to speak. People are giving wrong information claiming that no discussion was held," said Naidu.

"I agree that in a democracy there can be a difference of opinion. You can protest and even attack the government also, not physically. Over 93 per cent of the members want the House to run, but the majority is keeping mum and some are violent," he pointed out.

Naidu also said that he was not there to defend the government, but to defend the sanctity of the House.