New Delhi: Opposition MPs including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a protest march on Tuesday from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked.

Apart from the suspension issue, the march was held in protest against unemployment, rising inflation, legislation being pushed without discussions and demanding compensation from the Central Government for the keen of farmers who died in the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

"This (suspension of 12 MPs) is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of the people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliaments," said Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, the proposal to hold the joint march was accepted during a meeting of the floor leaders of Opposition parties in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha has witnessed repeated adjournments in the winter session over the suspension of the 12 MPs for alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session. Among the suspended members there are six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPI(M).

The suspended members have been protesting against the decision at the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises since the day they were suspended.

