New Delhi: Opposition MPs of both Houses of the Parliament on Tuesday organized a march Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk. They demanded the suspension of the Minister of State (MoS) Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Teni's son Ashish is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

During the march, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inaction with regard to the demand of Teni's suspension.

"Once again Opposition is raising the Lakhimpur incident. A minister's son killed farmers, the report has called it a conspiracy, not an isolated incident. PM doesn't do anything about it. You (PM) apologise(to farmers), but not removing the minister (MoS Home)," said Rahul.

