New Delhi: Multiple adjournment motions and suspension of business notices were moved by Opposition leaders over different issues in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday. Congress MP Manish Tiwari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on "propriety and autonomy of EC and the independence of institutions."

CPI(M) MP Dr V Sivadasan issued a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 seeking discussion on the Central Government's privatization policies in relation to the public sector banks.

Another suspension of business notice was given in the Upper House by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdul Wahab under rule 276 seeking discussion on the proposal of raising the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 which was recently cleared by the union cabinet.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and immediate removal of Minister of State, Home Ajay Misra Teni.

Another adjournment motion was moved in Rajya Sabha was moved by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanding immediate resignation of Ajay Misra Teni.

