New Delhi: The opposition parties will meet on June 21 to discuss the candidate for the Presidential election. The meeting will be chaired by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sources say that 17 parties will attend the meeting. The parties have to arrive at a consensus on the candidate's name after Sharad Pawar declined to contest.

During the meeting that the opposition parties had on Wednesday, they had decided to field a joint candidate in the Presidential polls next month. The meeting of opposition leaders, called by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was held here for building a consensus on a joint opposition candidate. In the meeting, a resolution was passed to field a common candidate.

