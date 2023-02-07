New Delhi: The Opposition parties will meet yet again to decide the day's strategy at 10 am Tuesday, ahead of the Parliament session, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said. The senior Congress leader also alleged that there has been no effort from the ruling government to break the logjam in Parliament. The government has not even allowed the opposition to raise its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged irregularities in the Adani group, he charged.

Taking to Twitter Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Today Opposition parties will meet at 10 am to decide the day's strategy. No effort from the Govt to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Opposition to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam. Opposition wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid!"

Earlier on Monday, leaders of 16 opposition parties met at the Parliament to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani issue and held a protest in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter. Among the parties that participated in the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena.

The opposition parties have alleged that the recent meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them. The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given a notice for adjournment of the house for raising the Adani issue. (With Agency inputs)