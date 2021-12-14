New Delhi: The opposition leaders along with some other senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday evening.

Among the leaders were former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, TR Balu, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal. The meeting went on for around an hour.

After the meeting, Abdullah told the media that better opposition unity and national issues were discussed in the meeting.

"We discussed on how opposition can be united and we can work together over issues related to the nation. UPA will be stronger in the coming days" he said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that parliamentary proceedings and opposition unity were the prime issues.

Talking about the suspended MPs and their ongoing protest, Raut said that they will not apologise.

Earlier today, parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi had reiterated that the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should apologise for their behaviour so that the house could consider revoking their suspension. But opposition held a protest March and again remained adamant on their stand.

Sources said that opposition leaders meeting at 10 Janpath today are planning to hold a joint rally on the issues like price rise, farmers and other national issues. More such meetings are possible in the coming days and at least one more meeting will take place at Sonia Gandhi's residence to finalize date and venue of the opposition rally, sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, the leaders present in the meeting also discussed to strengthen the UPA and talk to other opposition party leaders and convince them to come on a common platform against the NDA.