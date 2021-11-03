Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya has claimed that Opposition leaders in West Bengal are being forced to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at "sword-point", by implicating them in false cases, and that Islam also came to the country in a similar manner. Vijaywargiya, who was the BJP's main strategist for the West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year, made the comments on Tuesday while responding to a question from reporters on a number of his party leaders switching over to the ruling TMC in that state.

"I am reminded of an incident that Islam entered the country at sword-point and in Bengal also, people are being forced to join the Trinamool Congress in similar manner, hence a lot of similarities between the two," the BJP leader claimed. He further claimed that the law and order had "totally collapsed" in West Bengal and BJP leaders there were being implicated in false and serious cases of dacoity, murder and corruption.

"There are 20 cases going on against me alone (in West Bengal). When the government is hellbent on murdering the opposition, then how will a person live there (in West Bengal)?" he said. Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Vijaywargiya said that in the history of the country, if a name of a dictator will be written who has no faith in democracy, then Banerjee's name will figure in it.

"India's democracy is being praised the world over, but I can say it with full responsibility in my capacity as the BJP's general secretary that there is no democracy in West Bengal", he added.

PTI