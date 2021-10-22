New Delhi: Congress party on Friday lashed out at BJP-led Central government asking whether the Centre will launch an inquiry against an RSS leader and a close aide of Prime Minister for their alleged involvement in corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge re-tweeted an undated video of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in which he claimed that he was tried to be bribed with a good amount of money to clear two files belonging to "Ambani" and a "RSS-affiliated man" during his tenure, and asked the Central government "Will there be an inquiry into these allegations or will it be buried as RSS leaders & 'Suit-Boot' friends of PM @Narendra Modi are involved? Yet another example of 'na khane dunga' really being a bland jumla."

In the video released by the leader of opposition, the then J&K governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that he was told that he would get Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared two files belonging to "Ambani" and an "RSS-affiliated man" during his tenure but he cancelled those deals.

In the video, the Meghalya governor was also seen supporting the ongoing farmer agitation against the Centre's three farm laws and said that he is ready to leave his post and stand with them if their protest continues.

