New Delhi: Members of Parliament from the opposition led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday demanded a probe into the Adani issue through a joint parliamentary committee or under the cognizance of the Supreme Court. "We demand day-to-day reporting of Joint Parliamentary Committee or SC-monitored probe headed by the Chief Justice of India on Adani issue," the Congress President said while addressing a press briefing outside the Parliament at Vijay Chowk, after the adjournment of both houses due to a ruckus over the same issue.

"When we raise important issues, no time is given for discussion on them. Our notices get rejected. Money of poor people is there in LIC, SBI and other national banks and it is being given to selected companies. We need to have a discussion in Parliament to know the truth," Kharge said. He also said that they submitted an Adjournment notice under the rule 267 of parliament in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the same issues and the loss of market value of the investing companies, which "endangers the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians".

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that none of the notices received fulfil the requirements under Rule 267, and hence, “they are declined”. His decision was met with shouts from the members, following which he adjourned the House till 2 pm. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans, interrupting the Question Hour, which eventually led to the adjournment of the Lower House as well. Both houses stand adjourned till 2 pm.

The diminishing shares of the Adani Group were triggered after the recent grave accusations by the Hindenburg Research group -- a shortselling corporation firm based in New York. Significantly, after the report snowballed into great losses for the Adani group, the billions-worth of business announced this morning that it is withdrawing the Rs 20,000 crore FPO, which was offered and fully subscribed. Issuing a statement, the group clarified that it stands by its investors.