New Delhi: Tagging the agitating opposition MPs as "losers", BJP MP from Telangana Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday told ETV Bharat that the opposition parties are adopting a double standard.

"In fact, the Farmers Bill is the most precious gift given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to farmers across the country. Under this Bill, the farmers can sell their product wherever they wish, it's up to them...there will be no middlemen now," said Arvind in an exclusive interview.

He said that this Bill has given the farmers an opportunity to sell their product online.

"Wherever they get best prices for their product they can sell them," he said.

Referring to Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao, Arvind said that the Chief Minister himself has a big farming land in the state.

"The Chief Minister has tie-up with Reliance and a few other big corporates. And whenever he gets a better price, his products are being sold...and in the Parliament that keep opposing corporates," said Arvind.

The BJP MP from Nizamabad in Telangana, Arvind defeated his rival K Kavitha from TRS in the 2019 general election.

Referring to the passage of Agriculture Bill in the Parliament, Arvind said that it was not forcibly passed in the House.

"In the Lok Sabha, the opposition walked away from my from the House. The Government, in fact, took and asked for their support," Arvind said.

He said that this is pro-farmers Bill and "opposition is doing politics on this."

"Never in Indian history, any government brought such a pro-farmers bill. Everybody should welcome it," the MP said.

It may be mentioned here that opposing the Farmers Bill, the opposition parties have boycotted the House. And eight of the opposition MPs set for a strike in the Parliament premises after they were suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ: Dhankhar asks Mamata not to shed 'crocodile tears', instead implement PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme