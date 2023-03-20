New Delhi: The deadlock in the Parliament continued for the sixth consecutive day on Monday with the opposition parties making a fresh salvo by accusing the ruling party of running "Adani Bachao Karyakram" (Protect Adani Programme). Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "In 2014, we witnessed 'Adani Badhao Karyakram' (Adani growth program). And now we are witnessing 'Adani bachao karyakram'," the opposition said.

"We saw that the wealth was concentrated to one individual. Adani ranked 600 in 2014 in terms of wealth. His wealth grew so fast that it reached number two in ranking so soon," she added. Stating that the BJP government is now trying to escape from the mega scam (Modi-Adani) controversy, Chaturvedi claimed that the "central government has many things to hide."

Chaturvedi further made the BJP government accountable for the current impasse in the Parliament. "The solution must come from the government. Either the Speaker or the Chairman must take strong note of this. Both the Speaker and Chairman never hesitate to take action against opposition MPs, but they take no action against MPs of the ruling party," Chaturvedi said.

As both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed on Monday, it was adjourned till 2 pm following chaos made by both ruling and opposition parties. When the House again resumed after lunch at 2 pm, the Rajya Sabha got adjourned till Tuesday.

"We have been asking for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe over the Hindenburg-Adani controversy. The moment we raise our demand, the House gets adjourned...we don't understand why is the government afraid," said Jebi Mather, Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha when asked about the impasse in the Parliament. She further said that government should allow a discussion over the issue in the Parliament.

"It shows there is a big ghotala (scam) in the Modi-Adani issue. Modi is working at the behest of Adani. But, we as the opposition will continue raising our demands," said Mather.

Earlier in the day, most of the opposition parties set together in the Parliament chamber of opposition leader and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and sort out their strategy for the day. Accordingly, as the House resumes at 11 in the morning, they (opposition parties) started raising their demand for a JPC probe over the Adani issue.

"This is Modani ghotala (Modi-Adani scam). And the Modi government is clearly trying to protect him. Whether it's gas, coal, highways all the projects have been given to one person in the country - Gautam Adani," said senior leader from Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh. He had also issued a notice under Rule 267 to suspend the question hour in the House for a discussion on the Adani issue.