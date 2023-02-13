New Delhi: With the first leg of the Budget session of the Parliament concluding on Monday, the Opposition parties accused the ruling BJP of dodging several issues including the Adani-Hindenburg controversy raised by them. The first leg of the Budget session concluded earlier in the day with both Houses of Parliament is adjourned till March 13.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Prema Chandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) in the Lok Sabha accused the Government of resorting to an autocratic system as it refused to pay heed to the issues raised by the Opposition.

"During the entire session, we have been raising the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe over the Adani-Hindenbarg controversy. But the government did not listen to us. The government is running a totally autocratic system," said Chandran. Emphasising the importance of opposition in a democracy, Chandran said that "a democracy can't run" without opposition.

As for the future course of action of the Opposition parties, the RSP MP made it clear that the Opposition parties will continue to raise their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. As for the role of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhsnkhar Chandran said that the Chairman must play an impartial role ensuring all the parties get a chance to raise their voice.

Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha, Syed Naseer Hussain claimed that the Centre has been cornered on the Adani issue. He further alleged that the BJP government does not have any substantial answer to the allegations raised by the Opposition over the Adani issue.

"The government does not have any answer to the allegations made by the opposition over the Adani issue. It is very clear now. How did the government go out of its way to help a particular individual," said Hussain.

He further alleged that the role of the government has exposed how SBI, LIC and other public sector banks have been utilized by one person. "Even the Sri Lankan authority in a report claimed that a telecom contract in their country was given to Adani following a phone call from the ruling party," added Husain.

Asked whether Congress will be able to provide evidence in support of Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Modi regarding his alleged connection with Adani, Hussain said "Let the probe (JPC) begin. We will provide all documents." The BJP has been demanding that Congress provide evidence corroborating Rahul's allegations regarding the issue.