New Delhi : Leaders of various opposition parties staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had invited like-minded opposition leaders to join the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 10:15 am. Around 12 parties joined the protest. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7. PTI