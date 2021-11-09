Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials seized Rs 38.12 lakh cash from the residence of Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) Deputy Manager Pratap Kumar Samal here during a raid. The anti-corruption agency officers also traced a five-storeyed building at Gothapatna here in the name of his wife Sasmita Samal. The building has been valued at Rs3.89 crore, official sources said.

The officials on Tuesday raided multiple places in connection with allegations against the official regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sleuths of the anti-corruption agency carried out simultaneous raids at a triple storeyed building in IRC Village, Bhubaneswar, a six storeyed building located opposite of Maa Bhagabati Temple, Biju Pattanaik College Chhak, Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, a single-storeyed building in Sarakantra, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar given on rent, a flat on the second floor, Narendra Villa, Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, a three-storeyed apartment namely Ananya Towers at Balisahi, Basudevpur, Bhadrak, temporary residence of his associate at Ananya Towers, native house of Samal at Haripur, Simulia, Balasore, house of a relative at Haripur, Simulia, Balasore and office of Samal located at OPHWC, Bhubaneswar.

