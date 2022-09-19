New Delhi: The day-long national conclave of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday condemned the BJP's alleged "Operation Lotus" and passed a resolution, demanding that those involved in it be booked for sedition and handed down life imprisonment. The elected representatives of the AAP also took a pledge to make India the number one country in the world and take every possible effort to unite its 130 crore people for its success.

Moving the resolution on "Operation Lotus", AAP MP Sanjay Singh dubbed it as the "biggest attack" ever on the sanctity of Independent India and said it poses a "greater threat" than any foreign invasion to the country. "Operation Lotus is placing illegal governments on the heads of the people by toppling elected governments in different parts of the country. It is the biggest scam in India," Singh read out the resolution.

"Those responsible for the Operation Lotus are traitors. They should be charged with sedition and sentenced to life imprisonment," it demanded. In the second session of the conclave, Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai moved a resolution seeking support and commitment of the party leaders for the AAP national convenor's "Make India No 1 initiative."

"For this, we will have to ensure these five things in the country - good and free education and healthcare facilities to all, employment to every youth, respect and safety for every woman and full price to farmers for their crops. The country's 130 crore people will have to join this national mission," Rai said reading out the resolution.

The party said Rai's motion was seconded by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and was "unanimously passed by all the elected representatives," who attended the Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan here. (PTI)