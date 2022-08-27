Belagavi (Karnataka): The people of Belagavi have been spending some sleepless nights for the past 23 days even as the forest, police, and revenue officials have started an 'operation honey trap' to catch the elusive leopard. Lakhs of rupees are being spent but no trace of the leopard is found yet. Sources say the forest department is spending approximately Rs 2.50 lakhs daily with Rs 40 lakhs having been spent already.

A lot of expenditure is being incurred on feeding the elephants, hunting dogs, pig catchers, JCB, and other resources that are engaged in the massive hunt. The forest officials are puzzled as to where the leopard could escape and hide though its movements were captured on a trap camera. Two elephants were brought from the Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shimoga to help in the search.

As part of the operation honey trap, which is taken up in addition to 'operation Gaja Pade', the officials roped in sophisticated tools like a drone a hunting dog, and a pig trap. The cheetah spotted on the golf course in the past is suspected to be a male cheetah. This is why trap cages are being sprayed with female cheetah urine to lure the elusive one.

The leopard footprints were found yesterday at gate number 4 of the golf course. The movement of the leopard was captured in trap camera 3. In the meantime, the 'operation gaja pade' has also been continued. The evacuation of 22 government, private primary and high schools within one kilometer radius of the golf course is continuing in view of the threat.

Meanwhile, the forest department officials are facing allegations of not following the rules of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in the wild leopard capture operation in Belagavi city. Recently, more than 200 personnel have been guarding the surroundings of the golf course, where the big cat was spotted earlier. They are walking around shouting, whistling, and making noise from air guns. Wildlife experts say this is unscientific.

Wildlife activists say use of pig traps by summoning pig catchers is a violation of the rules. Some others used drones and quadcopters and hunting dogs in violation of NTCA rules.

Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan, speaking to ETV Bharat, said that NTCA rules are applicable to tigers but not to the leopard. He asserted that no rule related to wild animal conservation has been violated in the leopard operation.

According to the NTCA rules, a committee headed by the Chief Wildlife Warden should be formed when an animal like a leopard or a tiger attacks a residential area. In that committee, there should be one representative each from the respective local bodies, officers, and forest officers. Prohibitory orders should be enforced around animal-infested areas. There is a rule that no one but experts should be used for the operation.