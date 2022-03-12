Kochi (Kerala): Raneesh Joseph, a Keralite with his Ukrainian wife Victoria and their two-month-old baby Joseph Rafael, returned to Kochi from Ukraine's Sumy in a chartered flight of Air Asia.

He was in the headlines for the last few days because of coordinating with the Malayali students in Sumy for evacuation. His Ukrainian wife, Victoria from Sumy is visiting Kerala for the first time. Raneesh was working as a student coordinator in Ukraine. They were married in 2019. With them, a total of 180 people were reached tonight at Kochi airport from Delhi in this chartered flight.

Raneesh Joseph said, "I am very happy now. For 14 days we stayed together as a family in Sumy. Everyone helped back and forth. Endured a lot. Arrived here after traveling for four days without rest. Very happy to see the family. We travelled first by bus, then by train and then by flight. Many of those who were with us helped to care for the baby. Now we need to take a rest." Victoria said, "There were a lot of problems. But now I'm so glad to see everyone. This is my first visit to Kerala."

ANI