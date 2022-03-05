New Delhi: After the advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine about 20,000 Indian citizens have left the war-torn Ukraine through its various borders, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Friday.

Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said "We estimated that after the issuance of India's advisory in the last week of January, 20,000 Indian citizens have left the Ukraine border since then. Yet many more people are trapped there. But, it is comforting to see that so many people have left Ukraine." He said that "under Operation Ganga, 16 flights, including C-17 aircraft of Indian Air Force, are scheduled for the next 24 hours. We had requested the Ukrainian authorities for special trains, but no response has come from their side as of now."

Bagchi on Friday said that "our focus is on eastern Ukraine, especially Kharkiv and Pisochyn. We have been able to bring Indian nationals in some buses from there. Around 900-1,000 Indians are trapped in Pisochyn and more than 700 Indian citizens are trapped in Sumi." The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that "we are concerned about Sumi. It is difficult to rescue the stranded Indian citizens without a ceasefire. We urge the parties concerned--Ukraine and Russia--to have at least a local ceasefire so that we can evacuate our people, students."

He said that the Indian government will bear the cost of the treatment of Harjot Singh, who was injured in the Russian attack in Ukraine. " We have also evacuated a Bangladeshi citizen from there. We have also received a request for the evacuation of Nepalese nationals. "Bagchi added. On Thursday, Bagchi had said, "I cannot say that we are moving downwards as of now. We will continue 'Operation Ganga' till the last person is taken out."