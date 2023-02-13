Indian Army's doctor-made ‘fixators’ helping quake victims

Bengaluru : Indian made external fixators have made their way to Turkey and Syria as the countries struggle after a devastating series of deadly earthquakes. Fixators made by Indian Army’s Colonel Vijay Pandey are playing a vital role in providing relief to victims of quake-ravaged countries.

The fixator has been made with the aim to heal patients suffering from hand fractures faster. Not only is the fixator convenient but is also cheaper than the current solution, informed Colonel Pandey. The external fixator was displayed by Colonel Pandey at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Colonel Pandey, the developer of the fixator, further informed about the equipment. Turkey and Syria are left crippled as they are rescuing the victims after the series of earthquakes that hit the countries on February 06. The death toll of both the countries has crossed 33,000 mark, as per Reuters. With aim to provide aid, India has sent 7 aircraft so far to Turkey with relief material and specialized rescue teams under ‘Operation Dost’. (ANI)