Gurugram: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala met former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday morning. According to sources, Chautala asked about Yadav's well-being and invited him to the rally to be held in Fatehabad on September 25.

September 25 is the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Chaudhary Devi Lal, and Chautala's party INLD organises Samman Diwas Rally on this day every year in which the leaders of opposition parties, especially the leaders who have once been a part of the Janata Dal are invited.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reached Medanta Hospital and met Mulayam Singh Yadav. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present on the occassion. Nitish Kumar stayed there in the hospital for about 45 minutes. Photos of this meeting were shared on social media.